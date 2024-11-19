Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $8,611,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 195,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 57,047 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.