Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TM opened at $174.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average of $191.04.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

