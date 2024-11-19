BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Raised by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.1% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 100.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BLK opened at $1,049.97 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $712.11 and a 1-year high of $1,068.34. The company has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $972.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $873.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 64.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,019.62.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

