Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $247.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.99 and a twelve month high of $257.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.