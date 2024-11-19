Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research firms have commented on NYAX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nayax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at $2,620,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth $1,673,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nayax by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NYAX opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nayax has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.39 and a beta of -0.08.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

