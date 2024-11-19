Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Increases Dividend to €0.03 Per Share

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sirius Real Estate Stock Up 0.2 %

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 87.65 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.87. Sirius Real Estate has a one year low of GBX 82.40 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 101.80 ($1.29).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 1,008,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £988,526 ($1,253,043.48). Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

