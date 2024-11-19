Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Invests $6.17 Million in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,000. Primo Water comprises approximately 4.3% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 52.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 31.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Primo Water by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair began coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

