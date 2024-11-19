Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.64 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

In other news, Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $100,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,606,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,400.26. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 251,106 shares of company stock worth $236,451 in the last ninety days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.07% of Milestone Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

