Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Ron Bentsur Buys 20,000 Shares

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,266,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,070,806.08. This represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nuvectis Pharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.