GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
Shares of GIGM opened at $1.50 on Monday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.
About GigaMedia
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.