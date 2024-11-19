Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations Purchases 6,312 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.2% of Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after buying an additional 482,426 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 369,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,708 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

