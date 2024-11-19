MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 135 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.51 and its 200 day moving average is $200.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 39.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

