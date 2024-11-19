Great Portland Estates Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.90 (LON:GPE)

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 0.5 %

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 336.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 350.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 288 ($3.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 441 ($5.59).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 7,288 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.41), for a total transaction of £25,362.24 ($32,148.87). Also, insider Dan Nicholson acquired 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £10,944 ($13,872.48). Insiders have bought 3,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,021 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

