Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $686,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $118.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.25.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

