Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LANDM opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $25.02.
About Gladstone Land
