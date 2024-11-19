OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

OneSpaWorld has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OneSpaWorld to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 0.2 %

OSW opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 65,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,219,920.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,394.25. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 545,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,669.76. The trade was a 12.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 319,810 shares of company stock worth $5,644,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.