OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
OneSpaWorld has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OneSpaWorld to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.
OneSpaWorld Trading Up 0.2 %
OSW opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.
