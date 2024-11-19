HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Plans GBX 2.06 Dividend

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

LON HICL opened at GBX 122.02 ($1.55) on Tuesday. HICL Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 119.20 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 141 ($1.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,990.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rita Akushie purchased 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £1,517.65 ($1,923.75). 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.