LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 24,501 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 3.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $86,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $309.53 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

