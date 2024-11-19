Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,513 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 112.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 27.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $225.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

