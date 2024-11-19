Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PBCay One RSC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $500.02 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $382.66 and a 1 year high of $515.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.35.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

