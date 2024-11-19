BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 530,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,968. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.