Unilever (NYSE:UL) Given “Hold” Rating at Erste Group Bank

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Get Unilever alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Unilever

UL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,815. Unilever has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,547,000 after buying an additional 1,114,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 26.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,145,000 after purchasing an additional 911,443 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,416,000 after purchasing an additional 668,913 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Unilever by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,767,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,667,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,273,000 after buying an additional 194,165 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.