Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.9% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $217.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.76 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

