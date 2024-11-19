Legacy Bridge LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

