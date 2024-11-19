iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $120.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.20 and a 12 month high of $126.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

