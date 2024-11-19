DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DynaResource Stock Performance
DynaResource stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 17,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. DynaResource has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
DynaResource Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DynaResource
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.