DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DynaResource Stock Performance

DynaResource stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 17,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. DynaResource has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Get DynaResource alerts:

DynaResource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.