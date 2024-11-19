Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $498.26 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $382.66 and a 1 year high of $515.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $490.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.35.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

