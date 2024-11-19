Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for November 19th (ACHR, ACNB, APO, APTV, ARCH, ARKR, ARQ, AWH, BNTX, BPRN)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 19th:

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Archer Aviation Inc alerts:

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN). They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $1,230.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). They issued an equal weight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $10.60 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.