SouthState Corp Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 28.2% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $2,923,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific stock opened at $234.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.60. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.92 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

