Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 580.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,423 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,204 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 41,688 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of KW opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.60%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

