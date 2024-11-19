GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.0705 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.