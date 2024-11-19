Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

SIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. Insiders have sold 50,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,042 in the last three months. 17.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIS stock opened at C$22.27 on Tuesday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$14.10 and a twelve month high of C$23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Savaria’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

