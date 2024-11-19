Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.84.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $183.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 154.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

