Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $26.57 Million in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 111,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $190,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $256.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $195.09 and a one year high of $277.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.31 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

