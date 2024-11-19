Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $180.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

ARCH stock opened at $166.56 on Monday. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.47.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,120. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. CWM LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 43.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

