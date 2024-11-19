Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $1,192,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,845.79. The trade was a 33.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 27.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.