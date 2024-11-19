Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $370.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Shares of CW stock opened at $353.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 11.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

