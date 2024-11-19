Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

ZBRA opened at $384.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.36 and its 200-day moving average is $338.81. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $216.60 and a 1-year high of $405.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

