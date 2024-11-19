TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $194.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.33 and its 200 day moving average is $176.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $145.72 and a 52 week high of $201.86.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

