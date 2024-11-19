Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 499.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $3,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The trade was a 25.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $4,544,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

