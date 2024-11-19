iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $591.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $452.58 and a 52-week high of $603.09. The stock has a market cap of $510.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $579.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.87.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

