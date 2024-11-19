Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 1.5% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.