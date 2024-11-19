New England Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for 1.4% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 886,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 99.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 188,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 93,783 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 992.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 251,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after buying an additional 228,501 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

