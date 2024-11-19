Caprock Group LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This represents a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.5 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $205.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

