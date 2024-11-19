Swiss National Bank Takes $91.86 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,729,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,860,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in NU by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,819,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NU by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after buying an additional 876,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in NU by 1,074.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 119,972 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund boosted its position in NU by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,802,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after buying an additional 2,625,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
NU Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NU stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $16.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NU
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NU
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.