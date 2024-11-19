Swiss National Bank Takes $91.86 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,729,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,860,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in NU by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,819,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NU by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after buying an additional 876,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in NU by 1,074.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 119,972 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund boosted its position in NU by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,802,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after buying an additional 2,625,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

NU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

