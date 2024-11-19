Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 187 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 57.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $302.05 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $315.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $260.00 target price on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.19.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

