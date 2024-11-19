BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
BOE opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
