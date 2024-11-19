BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

BOE opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 55.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $314,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $201,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 74.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 875,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 373,762 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.