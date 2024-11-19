iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,637,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,791 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $209,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 54,124 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 157,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 91,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 43,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

