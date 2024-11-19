OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 385 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,839,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,717,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,370 shares of company stock valued at $46,797,168 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $521.63 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $398.26 and a 1-year high of $534.03. The stock has a market cap of $478.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.