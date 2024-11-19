OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 385 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,839,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,717,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,370 shares of company stock valued at $46,797,168 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mastercard Price Performance
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.16.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
