Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,295,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 942,640 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $540.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $413.98 and a 52 week high of $551.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.39.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
